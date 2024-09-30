Breaking News
Four killed, one injured while unloading glass consignment in Pune
Ulhasnagar civic body raids shop, seizes 500 kg of plastic items
MVA to meet on Sep 30 and Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Patole
Teacher, his two brothers held in connection with teenage student's rape
WR to operate four hours block between Goregaon and Malad on Monday night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Smart Manu

Smart Manu!

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Shooter Manu Bhaker at an event to celebrate India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the city yesterday

Smart Manu!

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Smart Manu!
x
00:00

Shooter Manu Bhaker at an event to celebrate India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the city yesterday


Also Read: ‘No battle is won on an empty stomach’: Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Manu Bhaker Paris Olympics 2024 Paris Paralympics 2024 sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK