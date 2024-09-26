Manu Bhaker hits back at trolls: Flaunting my medals with pride

However, in the weeks following her triumph, Bhaker found herself facing criticism from internet trolls that accused her of flaunting her medals too much

Paris Olympics double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker responded to internet trolls, that targetted her for flaunting her medals too much, saying “it’s my way of sharing my beautiful journey”.

Manu made history by winning two bronze medals at the Games — women’s 10m air pistol and mixed team event. With these victories, she became the first Indian athlete to clinch more than one medal in a single edition of the Olympics.

Breaking her silence on the matter, Bhaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the backlash she has been receiving. In a dignified response, she shared, “The two bronze medals I won at the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India,” Bhaker posted. “Whenever I am invited for any event and asked to show these medals, I do it with pride. This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey.”

