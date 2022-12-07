Shikhar Dhawan focusing on his sweeping skills

Dhawan’s struggles in the recent past have hurt India in the powerplay. In the first ODI against Bangladesh, Dhawan scored 7 from 17 balls as India were bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs

Shikhar Dhawan

Battling indifferent form, veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan is working on his sweep shot and reverse hit as part of his preparation for the ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Having scored just one half-century in his last nine innings, Dhawan, 37, faces the heat in the build up to the ODI showpiece.

Shubman Gill, who is not part of the series in Bangladesh, has emerged as a strong contender to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the World Cup.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had a special session with him ahead of the second ODI on Wednesday.

“It’s good to practice more. These shots [sweep] will come handy in these conditions. Even in the World Cup in India where spinners will make an impact, those shots will be helpful. I always enjoy playing them. It’s good to practice more in these conditions,” Dhawan said on the eve of their must win game.

Dhawan’s struggles in the recent past have hurt India in the powerplay. In the first ODI against Bangladesh, Dhawan scored 7 from 17 balls as India were bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs.

