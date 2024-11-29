"Should carry on with same bowling attack": Cheteshwar Pujara on Team India ahead of the second Test match

Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't want any other bowler to replace Harshit Rana in the second Test match. Washington Sundar's spell in the first innings was another talking point from the match. Cheteshwar Pujara feels that Sundar's ability to bat puts him ahead of Ashwin or Jadeja

Cheteshwar Pujara (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the second Test match against Australia, Team India's Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't want to see a change in the national team's bowling lineup.

Team India's pace trio Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana showcased their prowess in Perth's Test match.

Throughout the Test, two of the three quicks bowled in tandem and wreaked havoc as India conquered Perth with a record-shattering 295-run victory.

Jasprit Bumrah was the architect, while Siraj and Rana executed the plan perfectly to register another famous win for Team India against the Aussies.

With Adelaide offering a different sort of challenge, a change in the look of India's bowling could be on the table, which could ideally turn out to be the winning formula.

After picking up a three-wicket haul in the first innings, Rana's struggle in his second turn was quite evident. He struggled to create an opening once the ball turned older.

Rana's sole scalp in the second innings was of Alex Carey, which fell in his kitty after he managed to pierce through the southpaw's technique.

Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't want any other bowler to replace Harshit Rana in the second Test match.

"In Australia, it's very easy to get carried away, and sometimes when you look at the pace of the pitch, it offers a bit more extra bounce... But he was still looking to hit the right spot, good length, try and hit the top of off, and he has that ability," Cheteshwar Pujara said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"So I think we should carry on with the same bowling attack. And Nitish also had a bit of a bowl. I felt that those four seamers are proper options, and along with that, Washington Sundar," he added.

Washington Sundar's spell in the first innings was another talking point from the match. Cheteshwar Pujara feels that Sundar's ability to bat puts him ahead of Ashwin or Jadeja.

"He [Washington] didn't look really good when he started his bowling, but eventually he got a couple of wickets, he varied his pace, so Washy should be our spinner. Because he can bat well. The reason he was chosen in this squad is because he can bat. It will be important in the second Test match that, in case we lose a few wickets early if the lower-middle order needs to contribute, Washington can do that role," Pujara added.

