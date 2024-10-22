"... should sit out if Gill plays second Test against New Zealand": Sanjay Manjrekar

"Yes. I think that could be the call the team management will take if Gill is not fit. It is a little unfair for somebody like Virat to keep batting at number three", Sanjay Manjrekar. Virat has batted at number three in five Tests, scoring 167 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.85 with just one fifty and best score of 70

Sanjay Manjrekar (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that KL Rahul should sit out if Shubman Gill is fit to play the second Test match against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill missed out on the first Test match against New Zealand due to neck stiffness. The hosts suffered a loss in the opening game which was also their first defeat against New Zealand in India since 1998.

KL Rahul departed early in both the innings as he registered the scores of 0 and 12 runs, respectively.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar said that the team should have KL sit out if Gill turns out to be fit for Pune Test. He also said that in case Gill is not fit, Virat should be called at number four since it would be unfair to keep playing him at a position where he has not scored many runs. He also called for KL to be shifted to number three if Gill does not play, in order to "free him up a bit".

"Yes. I think that could be the call the team management will take if Gill is not fit. It is a little unfair for somebody like Virat to keep batting at number three. Maybe because KL is looking so lost (in the middle-order), maybe push him to number three and just free up a little bit and let Virat play at number four," said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Virat has batted at number three in five Tests, scoring 167 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.85 with just one fifty and best score of 70, which came during the second innings of the Bengaluru Test. His statistics at number four are far better and he has made 7,355 runs in 91 Tests and 148 innings at an average of 52.53, with 25 centuries and 21 fifties.

His best score here is 254*. A move back to number four could help Virat regain his consistency back again.

KL Rahul has been struggling to score consistent runs in Test cricket since 2022. His average has been 25.70 in 12 Test matches where he accumulated 514 runs.

He has scored a century and three fifties, with best score of 101. He has not had much success as a number three in Tests, having made 88 in four Tests in five innings with a fifty.

The majority of KL's Test success has come as an opener. He made 2,551 runs in 49 Tests and 75 innings at an average of 34.94, with seven tons and 12 fifties and the best score of 199.

In the first Test, contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke shined in New Zealand's eight-wicket win over India at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium.

Ahead of the second Test match, Team India has also included Washington Sundar in the mix. His inclusion comes following his outstanding performance in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

Sundar impressed with a remarkable 152 runs off 269 balls, featuring 19 fours and a six for Tamil Nadu. Batting at number three, a position different from his usual lower-middle-order slot, Sundar's innings was a pivotal moment in the match.

Known for his all-round abilities, Sundar has proven his worth both as a spinner and a batter. In his Test career, he has scored 265 runs in four Tests and six innings, boasting an impressive average of 66.25. His achievements include three fifties, with a top score of 96 not out.

India squad for second and third Test against NZ: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

