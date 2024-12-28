Shreyanka Patil nominated for ICC women's emerging cricketer of the year

Patil has been a consistent presence in India's line-up this year, playing in bilateral series against Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa

Young spinner Shreyanka Patil has been nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, after an outstanding year in international cricket.

In the list of nominees, Patil is joined by South Africa's Annerie Dercksen, Scotland's Saskia Horley, and Ireland's Freya Sargent.

The 22-year old off-spinner hailing from Karnataka made history as the first Indian to play in the Women's Caribbean Premier League in December 2023 and has since excelled in all formats.

Patil has taken 15 wickets in 13 T20 Internationals since making her debut in December 2023. In addition, she has taken four wickets in two ODIs she has played.

Patil has been a consistent presence in India's line-up this year, playing in bilateral series against Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa, in addition to participating in major tournaments like the Women's T20 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

One of her standout performances came in the World Cup T20, where she finished with figures of 2/14, including the key dismissals of Muneeba Ali and Tuba Hassan. Hassan was removed in a wicket-maiden.

Patil's effort helped restrict Pakistan to 105/8 in a must-win group-stage game, allowing India to chase down the target in 19 overs and keep their World Cup hopes alive after an opening loss to New Zealand.

While primarily known for her bowling, Patil is also a capable lower-order batter.

Though her batting skills have not yet been fully showcased, it remains an important part of her game, and she is ready to shine when the opportunity arises.

(With agency inputs)