Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shubman Gill Cheteshwar Pujara hit tons as India declare 2nd innings at 2582 set 513 run target for Bangladesh

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara hit tons as India declare 2nd innings at 258/2, set 513-run target for Bangladesh

Updated on: 16 December,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  Chattogram
PTI |

India set Bangladesh a massive victory target of 513 after declaring their second innings at 258 for 2, riding on maiden Test hundred from young Shubman Gill and the 19th ton from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara on third day of the opening match of the series

India’s Shubman Gill (R) shakes hands with his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara (L) after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India.Pic/AFP


India set Bangladesh a massive victory target of 513 after declaring their second innings at 258 for 2, riding on maiden Test hundred from young Shubman Gill and the 19th ton from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara on third day of the opening match of the series.


In the morning, Bangladesh were dismissed for 150 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.



Also read: India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer stand tall


Skipper KL Rahul didn't enforce the follow-on and Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) scored a century after nearly four years.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (Shubman Gill 110, batting, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india bangladesh test cricket Kuldeep Yadav

