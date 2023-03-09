Promising wicketkeeper-batsman Sidhaant Aadhhathrao knocks on Mumbai doors

Aadhhathrao’s 1,100-plus runs in ongoing local season including five tons and three 50s make him a contender

Sidhaant Aadhhathrao (right) with Virat Kohli in Nagpur recently

“Stay hungry for more, be relentless.” These are words of wisdom from India’s attacking batsman Suryakumar Yadav, which keep promising wicketkeeper-batsman Sidhaant Aadhhathrao motivated to achieve his goals.

Aadhhathrao, 30, who represents New Hind SC and Mafatlal SC, has been knocking the doors of the Mumbai team for the last few years. The 1,100-plus runs he has scored in the ongoing local cricket season include five centuries and three fifties. He smashed a 49-ball 74 against Parkophene Cricketers in the President Cup ‘A’ division quarter-final last Saturday.

Highest run-getter

In various tournaments during the 2021-22 season, he scored 650 runs. Though this highest run-getter of the 2022-23 season got selected in the Mumbai Colts team for the RFS Talyarkhan Shield recently, he was not in the playing XI when Mumbai Colts lost their opening game to Islam Gymkhana and were knocked out of the tournament.

A 128-ball 193 against PJ Hindu Gymkhana in a 45-over Purshottam Shield game, an unbeaten 131 against DY Patil in the Young Comrade Shield quarter-final, 118 versus Mumbai Colts in the Police Shield are some of his top innings. He has scored 328 runs in three Times Shield. ‘B’ division games.

In Mumbai cricket folklore, the late Sudhakar Adhikari became famous for scoring a Ranji Trophy hundred against Maharashtra after returning from his marriage ceremony in 1960. Aadhhathrao did something similar when the groom arrived at Dadkar Maidan, Matunga, to play his Police Shield match against Sind SC.

“Mumbai selection is not in my hands. I can only score as many runs as I can. Of course, my long term goal is to play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. After every knock, Surya reminds me to stay hungry for more, never settle for less and be relentless. He always tells me not to believe in the law of averages and keep trying and performing in every innings,” Aadhhathrao told mid-day.

Special meeting with Kohli

He was in Nagpur last month to witness Suryakumar’s Test debut against Australia and spent time with Virat Kohli, who advised him to get the process right and the results will follow. The young batsman has cricket in his blood. Dad Mangesh played age group cricket for Mumbai while uncle Raja represented Railways in first-class cricket.

Aadhhathrao is making run-scoring a habit. The lad cannot be ignored for long like his coach and club captain Bhavin Thakkar remarked: “I am pretty sure once he gets the opportunity, he will do well for Mumbai.”