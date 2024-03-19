Sidhu returns to commentary box, says IPL will set tone for T20 World Cup

After a decade-long stint in the unforgiving world of politics, Sidhu and his ‘Sidhuisms’ will be back on air starting with the IPL, which precedes the T20 World Cup in June.

Set to be back in the commentary box after a decade with the upcoming IPL, flamboyant former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu says the glitzy league would help decide the T20 World Cup squad of not just India but also other countries.

“The IPL will set the tone for the World Cup. There is no other cricket happening. The eyes of the world are on IPL. This is where you can snatch a berth for the T20 World Cup, not only Indians, even the foreign players,” Sidhu said in an interaction facilitated by Star Sports.

