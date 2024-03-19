Breaking News
Sidhu returns to commentary box says IPL will set tone for T20 World Cup
Sidhu returns to commentary box, says IPL will set tone for T20 World Cup

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

After a decade-long stint in the unforgiving world of politics, Sidhu and his ‘Sidhuisms’ will be back on air starting with the IPL, which precedes the T20 World Cup in June.

Sidhu returns to commentary box, says IPL will set tone for T20 World Cup

Set to be back in the commentary box after a decade with the upcoming IPL, flamboyant former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu says the glitzy league would help decide the T20 World Cup squad of not just India but also other countries.


Also Read: IPL 2024: "Winning an IPL trophy is a dream of mine", says Virat Kohli


After a decade-long stint in the unforgiving world of politics, Sidhu and his ‘Sidhuisms’ will be back on air starting with the IPL, which precedes the T20 World Cup in June.


“The IPL will set the tone for the World Cup. There is no other cricket happening. The eyes of the world are on IPL. This is where you can snatch a berth for the T20 World Cup, not only Indians, even the foreign players,” Sidhu said in an interaction  facilitated by Star Sports.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

