Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Singams all set to roar at ISPL
<< Back to Elections 2024

Singams all set to roar at ISPL

Updated on: 05 March,2024 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chennai Singams’s Mumbai-based skipper Sumeet Dhekale confident of helping his team emerge as inaugural champions of the Indian Street Premier League, held at Thane’s Dadoji Kondadev Stadium from March 6 to 15

Singams all set to roar at ISPL

Sumeet Dhekale

Listen to this article
Singams all set to roar at ISPL
x
00:00

Nalasopara-based left-hand batsman Sumeet Dhekale, also known as Bahubali for his sheer strength, was on Tuesday named skipper of Chennai Singams, one of the six franchises of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) that will be held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane from March 6 to 15.


Chennai Singams, co-owned by businessmen Rajdipkumar Gupta, Sandipkumar Gupta and actor Suriya Sivakumar, had picked Dhekale at the recent player auction for ₹19 Lakhs, making him the most expensive player in the squad.


Also Read: MI vs DC live updates: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and elects to bowl first


Dhekale, 35, is a force to reckon with in the tennis cricket world, known particularly for his big shots. While most young cricketers begin with tennis ball cricket before graduating to the leather ball version, things have been in reverse order for Dhekale, who successfully transitioned from leather ball to tennis ball cricket.
 
Dhekale is not just confident of clearing the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium with his big shots, but also believes his team are favourites to win the title. “As per our practice sessions and the stellar performances of some of our players, I’m 100 percent sure that we are here to win and become the first ISPL champions,” Dhekale said.

“Leading the Chennai Singams team as captain is a tremendous honour. Leagues like the Indian Street Premier League provide excellent exposure and aid the growth of young cricketers, allowing them to showcase their skills,” he added.

The other five ISPL franchises are Srinagar Ke Veer, KVN Bangalore Strikers, Majhi Mumbai, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Tiigers of Kolkata.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news sports Indian Sports News Sports Update Sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK