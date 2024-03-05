Singams all set to roar at ISPL

Chennai Singams’s Mumbai-based skipper Sumeet Dhekale confident of helping his team emerge as inaugural champions of the Indian Street Premier League, held at Thane’s Dadoji Kondadev Stadium from March 6 to 15

Sumeet Dhekale

Nalasopara-based left-hand batsman Sumeet Dhekale, also known as Bahubali for his sheer strength, was on Tuesday named skipper of Chennai Singams, one of the six franchises of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) that will be held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane from March 6 to 15.

Chennai Singams, co-owned by businessmen Rajdipkumar Gupta, Sandipkumar Gupta and actor Suriya Sivakumar, had picked Dhekale at the recent player auction for ₹19 Lakhs, making him the most expensive player in the squad.

Dhekale, 35, is a force to reckon with in the tennis cricket world, known particularly for his big shots. While most young cricketers begin with tennis ball cricket before graduating to the leather ball version, things have been in reverse order for Dhekale, who successfully transitioned from leather ball to tennis ball cricket.



Dhekale is not just confident of clearing the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium with his big shots, but also believes his team are favourites to win the title. “As per our practice sessions and the stellar performances of some of our players, I’m 100 percent sure that we are here to win and become the first ISPL champions,” Dhekale said.

“Leading the Chennai Singams team as captain is a tremendous honour. Leagues like the Indian Street Premier League provide excellent exposure and aid the growth of young cricketers, allowing them to showcase their skills,” he added.

The other five ISPL franchises are Srinagar Ke Veer, KVN Bangalore Strikers, Majhi Mumbai, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Tiigers of Kolkata.