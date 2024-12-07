Siraj stirs controversy with aggressive throw and no-look appeal: WATCH

In reaction to this disruption, Siraj suddenly halted his delivery and, in anger, threw the ball at the stumps, a move that was clearly inappropriate

Mohammad Siraj found himself under scrutiny for his behaviour during the ongoing pink-ball Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, with two incidents on successive days raising concerns.

The first came on the opening day when, after bowling a delivery, Siraj’s frustration got the better of him. As Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batter, moved away from the stumps just before Siraj was about to bowl, he noticed a spectator walking across the sight screen carrying a ‘beer snake’—an extended chain of beer cups, which distracted him.

In reaction to this disruption, Siraj suddenly halted his delivery and, in anger, threw the ball at the stumps, a move that was clearly inappropriate. This act of throwing the ball at the stumps near the batter is a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and could lead to disciplinary action against Siraj once the match concludes.

The incident immediately raised questions about Siraj's conduct, especially given the high standards expected of players on the international stage. Such an outburst could be seen as unprofessional and potentially damaging to both his reputation and the spirit of the game. Siraj’s actions on day one added to the scrutiny surrounding his temper, setting the stage for further concerns.

On the second day of the Test, Siraj again made headlines, this time for his no-look appeal for an LBW against Marnus Labuschagne. Australia began day two at 86 for 1, with Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah starting the attack for India. In the third over of the day, Siraj bowled a delivery on a good length that caused Labuschagne, who was on 23, to half-forward in defense. The ball struck the batter’s inside edge before deflecting onto his pads.

However, Siraj, with his arms raised in celebration, did not initially appeal to the umpire, instead looking away from the batter as he crossed him. Only after having moved past Labuschagne did Siraj glance back, perhaps realizing that the ball had not been cleanly hit.

Umpire Richard Illingworth shook his head, signaling that no dismissal had occurred, and Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, opted not to review the decision, as he was convinced that Labuschagne had nicked the ball before it struck his pads. Replays confirmed that an inside edge had indeed occurred.

Though the no-look appeal did not result in a decision against Labuschagne, it may have further irritated the match referee, especially considering Siraj’s earlier outburst. This unusual celebration raised doubts about Siraj's composure and sportsmanship, drawing attention to the fact that such behavior could be perceived as disrespectful or even unsporting.