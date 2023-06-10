Breaking News
'We planned to bowl only bouncers to Travis Head': Siraj

Updated on: 10 June,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  London
Head’s 163 off 174 balls has put Australia in a commanding position on the second day at the Oval.

'We planned to bowl only bouncers to Travis Head': Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

'We planned to bowl only bouncers to Travis Head': Siraj
India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said the team planned to bowl only bouncers to Travis Head irrespective of the outcome after his counter-attacking hundred on the opening day of the World Test Championship final. Head’s 163 off 174 balls has put Australia in a commanding position on the second day at the Oval. Siraj eventually got rid of him with a short ball on the leg side.


“We decided to bowl only bouncers to Head and if he got hit from there then so be it. We stuck to it and got success. We built pressure didn’t not give too many runs that also helped. We used bouncers yesterday as well, but the chances went in the gap. There were four-five chances off my bowling only. If we had not bowled well, Australia would have crossed 500,” added Siraj.


