Skipper Gaikwad feels dew took CSK spinners out of game

Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 108 and Shivam Dube smashed a fierce 27-ball 66, striking three fours and seven as CSK posted a total of 210-4

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Pic/PTI

After defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their first home loss this season against Lucknow Super Giant’s (LSG), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that excess dew played its part as it took the defending champions’ “spinners out of the game”.


Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 108 and Shivam Dube smashed a fierce 27-ball 66, striking three fours and seven as CSK posted a total of 210-4.


However, Marcus Stoinis, who scored a magnificent 63-ball 124 not out, including 13 fours and six maximums, guided LSG to victory. “Tough pill to swallow. But good game of cricket. LSG played really well in the back end. We had the game in control till the 13th-14th over, but hats off to Stoinis. He played brilliantly,” Gaikwad said.


“Dew played a part. I feel there was a huge amount of dew and it took our spinners out of the game. If there was no dew, definitely, we could have controlled the middle phase and taken the game deeper. But these are part of the game. Still a long way to go in the tournament,” he said.

