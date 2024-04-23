IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK: Stoinis' century helps Lucknow beat Chennai by 6 wickets

Stoinis in his knock scored 13 fours and 6 sixes. Later, Deepak Hooda scored an unbeaten 17 runs in six balls which was laced with 2 fours and 1 six. LSG won the IPL 2024 match against CSK by six wickets. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the Chennai Super Kings' innings from the front. He scored an unbeaten 108 runs laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes

Marcus Stoinis (Pic: PTI)

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' knock of 124 runs helped the side to chase the target of 211 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Stoinis in his knock scored 13 fours and 6 sixes. Later, Deepak Hooda scored an unbeaten 17 runs in six balls which was laced with 2 fours and 1 six. LSG won the IPL 2024 match against CSK by six wickets.



Opening batsmen Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul failed to put on an impressive start for LSG. Quinton departed for a duck followed by KL Rahul for 16 runs. Devdutt Padikkal in the middle overs scored 13 runs but soon departed after hosts' slinger Matheesha Pathirana bowled him out. Facing just 15 balls, Nicholas Pooran blasted 34 runs including 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Coming to the IPL 2024, opting to bowl first, none of the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers were able to deliver a stunning show. Lead spinner Ravi Bishnoi went wicketless followed by all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya. Pacer Mohsin Khan was the most expensive bowler in the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings. He conceded 50 runs for one wicket in his four overs. Matt Henry and Yash Thakur too, registered one wicket each to their names.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the Chennai Super Kings' innings from the front. He scored an unbeaten 108 runs laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes. Shivam Dube was another star performer for CSK in the match against LSG. Facing just 27 deliveries, the left-hander smashed 66 runs including 3 fours and 7 sixes. MS Dhoni struck 1-four on the last ball of the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against KL Rahul-led LSG.