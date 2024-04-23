Breaking News
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK: Ruturaj's century and Dube's 66 propel Chennai to 210 runs
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK: Ruturaj's century and Dube's 66 propel Chennai to 210 runs

Updated on: 23 April,2024 09:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Gaikwad's knock also included 12 fours and 3 sixes. This was the second century for captain Gaikwad in his IPL career. The visitors now need to chase 211 runs in 20 overs in the IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. LSG pace sensation Mayank Yadav continued to miss another IPL 2024 match

Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ruturaj Gaikwad's gritty knock of 108 runs off 60 deliveries helped Chennai Super Kings to put on a score of 210 runs in the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Gaikwad's knock also included 12 fours and 3 sixes. This was the second century for captain Gaikwad in his IPL career and he batted with a strike rate of 180. The visitors now need to chase 211 runs in 20 overs in the IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.


Also Read: Shotgun shooter permitted to compete in national trials despite not meeting criteria


Facing just 27 balls, star all-rounder Shivam Dube on the other hand, smashed 66 runs. His knock was laced with 3 fours and 7 sixes. Dube batted with a strike rate of 244.44. Coming to bat on 19.5 over, former CSK captain MS Dhoni smashed 1 four.


LSG pace sensation Mayank Yadav continued to miss another IPL 2024 match. Coming to IPL 2024 match, LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opening the innings for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket for just one run. Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja too lost their wickets in a quick session. Mitchell scored 11 runs including 1 four and Jadeja was able to score 16 runs laced with 2 fours. No CSK batsmen were able to score many runs except for Gaikwad and Dube.

The visitor's bowlers failed to put on an impactful show with the ball. Pacer Mohsin Khan was the most expensive bowler from Lucknow's perspective as he conceded 50 runs for one wicket in four overs. Matt Henry (28) and Yash Thakur (47) too registered one wicket each to their names.

Lead spinner Ravi Bishnoi went wickets in the IPL 2024 match against CSK. All-rounder's Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya too did not claim any wicket. 

IPL 2024 chennai super kings Lucknow Super Giants sports news cricket news
