SKY to follow Rohit’s aggressive template

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/PTI

Suryakumar Yadav, the newly-appointed T20I captain, on Friday asserted that India will continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket which hallmarked the regime of his predecessor Rohit Sharma. “The same train will go ahead; only the engine has changed and the bogies remain unchanged. Nothing changes; the brand of cricket remains the same,” Suryakumar said.

