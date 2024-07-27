Breaking News
SKY to follow Rohit’s aggressive template

Updated on: 27 July,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Pallekele
PTI |

“The same train will go ahead; only the engine has changed and the bogies remain unchanged. Nothing changes; the brand of cricket remains the same,” Suryakumar said

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/PTI

Suryakumar Yadav, the newly-appointed T20I captain, on Friday asserted that India will continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket which hallmarked the regime of his predecessor Rohit Sharma. “The same train will go ahead; only the engine has changed and the bogies remain unchanged. Nothing changes; the brand of cricket remains the same,” Suryakumar said.


Suryakumar Yadav rohit sharma India vs Sri Lanka t20 cricket news

