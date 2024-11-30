SL in trouble at 103-5, chasing 516 for win v SA

Stubbs (122) and Bavuma (113) ground down the SL bowlers before SA declared after scoring 366-5. Set a massive 516 to win, Sri Lanka were 103-5 at stumps

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs celebrates his century (hundred runs) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban. Pic/AFP

Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma hit centuries to put South Africa in an impregnable position before their bowlers dismissed five Sri Lankan batsmen on Day Three of the first Test here on Friday.

Stubbs (122) and Bavuma (113) ground down the SL bowlers before SA declared after scoring 366-5. Set a massive 516 to win, Sri Lanka were 103-5 at stumps.

