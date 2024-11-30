U-19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pak today

All eyes will be on 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise [Rajasthan Royals] in the IPL
Representational image. Pic/iStock
India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup Group ‘A’ 50-over match here today.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals of Syed Modi Intl.
All eyes will be on 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise [Rajasthan Royals] in the IPL.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever