Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > U 19 Asia Cup India take on arch rivals Pak today

U-19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pak today

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Top

All eyes will be on 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise [Rajasthan Royals] in the IPL

U-19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pak today

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
U-19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pak today
x
00:00

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup Group ‘A’ 50-over match here today.


Also Read: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals of Syed Modi Intl.


All eyes will be on 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise [Rajasthan Royals] in the IPL.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 rajasthan royals IPL 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK