All eyes will be on 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise [Rajasthan Royals] in the IPL

Representational image. Pic/iStock

U-19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pak today

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup Group ‘A’ 50-over match here today.

