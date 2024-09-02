Smriti Mandhana along with five Indian players picked by Women’s Big Bash League teams

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Pandey will be available for the entire season as she is not part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. She joins Jemimah Rodrigues in Brisbane Heat’s squad

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/PTI

Six Indian cricketers, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, will be part of the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), starting October 27, after being picked by different teams.


While Mandana was pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, Dayalan Hemalatha will play the league for the first time after the top-order batter was drafted by the Perth Scorchers, where she will add firepower to their line-up.



Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia will also make her WBBL debut after being picked up by the Melbourne Stars, where she’ll join national teammate Deepti Sharma. India all-rounder Shikha Pandey has been picked up by Brisbane Heat, where she is expected to inject much-needed pace into the squad and add plenty as a powerful middle-to-lower-order batter.

Pandey will be available for the entire season as she is not part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. She joins Jemimah Rodrigues in Brisbane Heat’s squad.

The WBBL will start on October 27 in Adelaide with a match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

