Ghosh raised 70 for the fourth wicket in 32 balls with No. 4 Raghvi Bist (31*, 22b, 2x4, 1x6)

Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav

Smriti, Richa propel India to T20I series win vs Windies

At a packed-to-capacity DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, India posted their highest total – 217-4 – bettering 201-5 against UAE in July 2024 to win in the three-match series decider by 60 runs.

WI ended up with 157-9. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav claimed 4-29.

India’s highest score was largely thanks to Richa Ghosh smashing the joint fastest WT20I fifty in 18 balls. Walking in at the fall of captain Smriti Mandhana in the 15th over, Ghosh demolished the Windies bowlers, hitting five sixes and three fours in her 21-ball 54.

Despite losing Uma Chetry for a second-ball duck in the first over to Chinelle Henry, Mandhana loosened up against the right-arm medium-pacer in her second over. Just when it seemed Henry had improved from the first match with her line and length, she bowled three boundary balls to Mandhana.

And, the left-handed batter was in such glorious form that at one stage off the next four deliveries she faced from Deandra Dottin, she scored three fours and a six to make 30 runs in seven consecutive deliveries.

Mandhana starred in a 98-run stand for the second wicket in 54 deliveries with Jemimah Rodrigues (39, 28b, 4x4). Mandhana fell to a tired-looking shot for 77 (47b, 13x4, 1x6).

Brief scores

India W 217-4 (S Mandhana 77, R Ghosh 54; C Henry 1-14) beat WI W 157-9 (C Henry 43, D Dottin 25; R Yadav 4-29 ) by 60 runs