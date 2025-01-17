Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Smriti wants India women to rise in ODI World Cup year

Smriti wants India women to rise in ODI World Cup year

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI



“Two 3-0 sweeps are definitely really good in a World Cup year especially. We have to keep going and have this for the best year for one-days [dayers],” Mandhana said in a video shared by BCCI



Smriti Mandhana


Smriti Mandhana believes India’s back-to-back 3-0 series wins against the West Indies and Ireland have provided the perfect momentum for making it their ‘best year in one-dayers’ as the team gears up for the 50-over World Cup at home.


Also Read: Sinner keen to improve


“Two 3-0 sweeps are definitely really good in a World Cup year especially. We have to keep going and have this for the best year for one-days [dayers],” Mandhana said in a video shared by BCCI. Mandhana (135) and Pratika Rawal (154) put on 233 for the first wicket for the third highest opening wicket partnership for India in ODIs, setting up their highest ever total of 435-5 and eventually for their biggest ever ODI win by 304 runs on Wednesday.


Smriti Mandhana india ireland west indies cricket news sports news Sports Update

