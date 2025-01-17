Smriti wants India women to rise in ODI World Cup year

“Two 3-0 sweeps are definitely really good in a World Cup year especially. We have to keep going and have this for the best year for one-days [dayers],” Mandhana said in a video shared by BCCI

Smriti Mandhana believes India’s back-to-back 3-0 series wins against the West Indies and Ireland have provided the perfect momentum for making it their ‘best year in one-dayers’ as the team gears up for the 50-over World Cup at home.

“Two 3-0 sweeps are definitely really good in a World Cup year especially. We have to keep going and have this for the best year for one-days [dayers],” Mandhana said in a video shared by BCCI. Mandhana (135) and Pratika Rawal (154) put on 233 for the first wicket for the third highest opening wicket partnership for India in ODIs, setting up their highest ever total of 435-5 and eventually for their biggest ever ODI win by 304 runs on Wednesday.

