World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik fights back to beat Australian wild card Tristan Schoolkate 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3; says it’s always tough to play against someone he doesn’t know

Jannik Sinner during his win over Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate in Melbourne. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Sinner keen to improve x 00:00

World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner roared back to surge into the Australian Open third round on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner dropped a set for the first time in 14 matches when he lost the opener to Australian wild card Tristan Schoolkate. But he wrested back control after a slow start to go through 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 against the World No. 173 at a cool and breezy Rod Laver Arena.

It was Sinner’s 16th consecutive victory in an ominous sign for the next opponent Marcos Giron. “It’s always tough to play against someone I don’t know very well. He was playing much better than I was at the beginning,” said the Italian, 23, who also won the US Open last year.

Taylor Fritz during his Round Two match against Chile’s qualifier Cristian Garin

“I have to be very happy with my performance and never take things for granted. Very glad to be in the next round.

“I can improve, yes, but I’ll take it.”

Also Read: Vidarbha outclass Maharashtra by 69 runs

Taylor Fritz was an emphatic winner in his pursuit of a maiden major title.

Fritz swept through to a third-round clash against Gael Monfils with a brutal display of power hitting and has dropped just eight games in the tournament so far. The American fourth seed was untouchable on Margaret Court Arena, swatting aside Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 in 82 minutes.

Swiatek cruises

Iga Swiatek romped into a third-round showdown with Emma Raducanu.

Women’s second seed Swiatek raced past World No. 49 Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 while Britain’s Raducanu reached the third round for the first time in Melbourne by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5.

Jabeur battles asthma

Meanwhile, a bad bout of asthma nearly derailed the comeback of former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, with the Tunisian saying she found it hard to breathe and nearly gave up in her second-round win.

She is aiming to get back to the top after a shoulder injury last year threatened her career. But she said asthma was now becoming an issue. Jabeur needed a medical timeout on her way to a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Colombia’s Camila Osorio for treatment and to use an inhaler. “Very, very tough to breathe. When I was younger, I was diagnosed with asthma,” she said.

Other key results

Men’s singles

£Alex de Minaur bt Tristan Boyer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

£Holger Rune bt Matteo Berrettini 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6

Women’s singles

£Jasmine Paolini bt Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-3

£Emma Navarro bt Xiyu Wang 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

£Madison Keys bt Gabriela Ruse 7-6, 2-6, 7-5

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever