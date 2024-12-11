Smriti’s ton in vain as India go down to Oz; lose series 0-3

However, her dismissal at a crucial juncture put paid to India’s hopes of earning a consolation win

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her ton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Opener Smriti Mandhana’s elegant century went in vain as India lost to Australia by 83 runs in the third Women’s ODI to suffer a 0-3 series whitewash here on Wednesday.

Opting to field after winning the toss, India had Australia on the ropes at 78-4 before middle-order batter Annabel Sutherland’s scintillating 95-ball 110, and brisk half centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (50) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (56 not out), lifted the hosts to a competitive 298-6 in the allotted 50 overs here.

In reply, India were bowled out for 215 in 45.1 overs. In pursuit of a stiff target of 299, the stylish Mandhana anchored the innings beautifully during her 105 off 109 balls and as long as the southpaw was at the crease, the visitors were in with a chance. However, her dismissal at a crucial juncture put paid to India’s hopes of earning a consolation win.

Brief scores

Australia 298-6 in 50 overs (A Sutherland 110, T McGrath 56*, A Gardner 50; A Reddy 4-26) beat India 215 all out in 45.1 overs (S Mandhana 105, H Deol 39; A Gardner 5-30, M Schutt 2-26, A King 2-27) by 83 runs.

