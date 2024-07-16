In the T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya scored 144 runs with the willow with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57. He also had a half-century with a best score of unbeaten 50 runs. With the ball, the pacer claimed 11 wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 7.64 and an average of 17.36

Hardik Pandya (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "So many emotions...": Hardik Pandya thanks fans for roadshow in Vadodara x 00:00

Following the welcome by the home crowd in Vadodara, Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked his fans. The "Men in Blue" defeated South Africa to win the T20 World Cup 2024 title. With this victory, they ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Hardik Pandya attended the roadshow in Vadodara to celebrate India's T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Taking to X, Hardik Pandya thanked fans for a "surreal" welcome back home, which made him experience "so many emotions".

"Surreal Thank you for all the love Baroda, thank you for the support and thank you for making this such a special day. So many emotions, but always grateful," he said.

Surreal ❤️ Thank you for all the love Baroda, thank you for the support and thank you for making this such a special day. So many emotions, but always grateful. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PJ12bBUnjH — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 16, 2024

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya scored 144 runs with the willow with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57. He also had a half-century with a best score of unbeaten 50 runs. With the ball, the pacer claimed 11 wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 7.64 and an average of 17.36. His best bowling figures are three wickets for 20 runs.

During the roadshow, fans turned out in great numbers. Along with Hardik, his brother Krunal Pandya was also present at the roadshow.

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph. It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and delivered the crucial final over in which he got the wicket of David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.

The T20 World Cup 2024 marked a redemption tale for Hardik, who was booed out of nearly every stadium across India during the IPL 2024 after taking over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma. The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit, and his former franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to the IPL title in 2022.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

