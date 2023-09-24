He contributed a crucial 35 runs when batting to go with his career-best 6-39 as New Zealand registered its first victory in Bangladesh since 2008. The first match was washed out

New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi during the second ODI v Bangladesh on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sodhi picks six as NZ beat Bangladesh x 00:00

Ish Sodhi became the first New Zealand spinner to claim six wickets in a one-day international to guide the side to a 86-run victory Saturday in the second match of three-match series against Bangladesh.

He contributed a crucial 35 runs when batting to go with his career-best 6-39 as New Zealand registered its first victory in Bangladesh since 2008. The first match was washed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee to undergo surgery on injured thumb: NZC

In the 46th over, pace bowler Hasan Mahmud ran Sodhi out backing up at the non-striker’s end when on 17 but Bangladesh captain Liton Das called him back.

He then helped the side post 254 before being all out in 49.2 overs and ran through Bangladesh’s top order in a gem of legspin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever