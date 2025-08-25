Capitals finished strongly in their debut season, topping the group stage, only to stumble at the final hurdle against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, fortunes have not favoured the Capitals in the subsequent two seasons, where they have finished fifth, missing out on playoff qualifications in both years

The former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, who has been a familiar face in the Capitals' camp as the director of cricket for JSW Sports, the parent company overseeing the franchise, replaces Jonathan Trott.

However, fortunes have not favoured the Capitals in the subsequent two seasons, where they have finished fifth, missing out on playoff qualifications in both years.

Former England batter Trott replaced Graham Ford in Season 3, but was unable to lead the Capitals to former glories.

Ganguly's new coaching role marks a significant transition after previously serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal from 2015 to 2019. The 53-year-old will be joined by former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock in the Capitals dugout.

Pollock will trade in the microphone after serving as commentator in the first three SA20 seasons for the coaches’ mitt. The ICC Hall of Famer has been appointed Capitals assistant coach for Season 4. He previously enjoyed a three-year coaching stint with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League that ran until 2012.

The duo’s first point of business will be the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction set for September 9 in Johannesburg.

The Capitals have the biggest purse of USD 1.8 million of all six franchises heading into the auction after only retaining Englishman Will Jacks and pre-signing West Indies duo Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell (as Wildcard).

