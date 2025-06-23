Till then, India have 27 ODIs to play spread across nine bilateral series. That means Kohli and Rohit will hardly get 15 international games a year. “It won’t be easy, with 15 games a year,” Ganguly said

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/PTI

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly has categorically ruled out entering politics, but says he is not averse to coaching the Indian team.

Ganguly, who will turn 53 this July, was the Team Director of Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

Always in different roles

“I never really thought about it because I got into different roles,” Ganguly told PTI in a free-wheeling podcast interview when asked if he would like to coach the Indian team.

“I finished [competitive cricket] in 2013 and then became Board [BCCI] President,” said Ganguly, noting that his biggest contribution to Indian cricket in that role was to promote women’s cricket.

When suggested that he could have contributed more by becoming India coach, Ganguly said: “We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50 [53], so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes,” the veteran cricketer remarked.

Meanwhile, Ganguly says it won’t be easy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to remain fit and find a place in India’s ODI World Cup squad in 2027.

“All of us must understand, just like everyone, the game will go away from them and they will go away from the game,” Ganguly told PTI in a lengthy interview at his residence.

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and by the time the prestigious ICC event is played Kohli will be 38 years old and Rohit will touch 40.

Won’t be easy for Kohli, Rohit

Till then, India have 27 ODIs to play spread across nine bilateral series. That means Kohli and Rohit will hardly get 15 international games a year. “It won’t be easy, with 15 games a year,” Ganguly said.

