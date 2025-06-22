Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Shubman Gill enters elite list after first century as Test captain

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Shubman Gill enters elite list after first century as Test captain

Updated on: 22 June,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

After Shubman Gill’s 147 against England in his first Test as captain, Sunday mid-day highlights all former India stalwarts who got a ton in their captaincy debut in the long format

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Shubman Gill enters elite list after first century as Test captain

Ex-India skipper Vijay Hazare

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Shubman Gill enters elite list after first century as Test captain
x
00:00

Vijay Hazare - 164* vs England (Delhi, 1951)

Vijay Hazare marked his captaincy debut with an unbeaten ton. The right-handed batter laid a strong foundation as India posted 418-6, helping the hosts take a 215-run lead after Nigel Howard’s men were bowled out for a mere 203. Coming in to bat at 64-2, Hazare shared a 211-run stand for the third wicket with opener Vijay Merchant (154). The game, however, ended in a draw as England managed 368-6 in their second innings.   


Sunil Gavaskar - 116 vs NZ (Auckland, 1976)


Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar
Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar’s gritty innings came at an opportune time. NZ made 266 in the first innings. The opener smashed 15 fours and a six, taking India into the lead before falling with the score at 270. India posted 414 and eventually won by eight wickets, chasing down a target of 68.

Dilip Vengsarkar - 102 vs WI (Delhi, 1987)

Dilip Vengsarkar. Pics/Getty Images
Dilip Vengsarkar.  Pics/Getty Images

Dilip Vengsarkar’s 257-ball knock came after a terror start. India collapsed for 75 while batting first. However, India bowled out WI for 127. Vengsarkar brought India back into the contest, taking them from 6-2 to 277-6. India were bowled out for 327. Despite setting a target of 276, India lost by five wickets.       

Virat Kohli - 115 and 141 vs Australia (Adelaide, 2014)

Virat Kohli after his ton in Adelaide, 2014
Virat Kohli after his ton in Adelaide, 2014

Virat Kohli announced himself in fiery fashion, taking on the Australian attack. His first century helped India post 444 after Australia declared at a massive 517-7. Kohli struck 12 fours in his 184-ball knock. In the second essay, Kohli bettered himself, smashing 16 fours and a six at a  strike rate of 80.57. He perished with the score reading 304-7 as India lost by 48 runs while chasing 364.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Shubman Gill sunil gavaskar dilip vengsarkar virat kohli test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK