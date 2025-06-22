After Shubman Gill’s 147 against England in his first Test as captain, Sunday mid-day highlights all former India stalwarts who got a ton in their captaincy debut in the long format

Ex-India skipper Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare - 164* vs England (Delhi, 1951)

Vijay Hazare marked his captaincy debut with an unbeaten ton. The right-handed batter laid a strong foundation as India posted 418-6, helping the hosts take a 215-run lead after Nigel Howard’s men were bowled out for a mere 203. Coming in to bat at 64-2, Hazare shared a 211-run stand for the third wicket with opener Vijay Merchant (154). The game, however, ended in a draw as England managed 368-6 in their second innings.

Sunil Gavaskar - 116 vs NZ (Auckland, 1976)



Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar’s gritty innings came at an opportune time. NZ made 266 in the first innings. The opener smashed 15 fours and a six, taking India into the lead before falling with the score at 270. India posted 414 and eventually won by eight wickets, chasing down a target of 68.

Dilip Vengsarkar - 102 vs WI (Delhi, 1987)



Dilip Vengsarkar. Pics/Getty Images

Dilip Vengsarkar’s 257-ball knock came after a terror start. India collapsed for 75 while batting first. However, India bowled out WI for 127. Vengsarkar brought India back into the contest, taking them from 6-2 to 277-6. India were bowled out for 327. Despite setting a target of 276, India lost by five wickets.

Virat Kohli - 115 and 141 vs Australia (Adelaide, 2014)



Virat Kohli after his ton in Adelaide, 2014

Virat Kohli announced himself in fiery fashion, taking on the Australian attack. His first century helped India post 444 after Australia declared at a massive 517-7. Kohli struck 12 fours in his 184-ball knock. In the second essay, Kohli bettered himself, smashing 16 fours and a six at a strike rate of 80.57. He perished with the score reading 304-7 as India lost by 48 runs while chasing 364.