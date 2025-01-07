"Won't be a surprise": Sunil Gavaskar on India selectors taking "bold decision" after WTC heartbreak

With the changes expected for the England series, Sunil Gavaskar said that he won't be surprised if the selectors take bold decisions in the next WTC cycle. Following the loss against Australia, the faded performances of senior players came into focus

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that it won't be a surprise for him if the Indian selectors make a bold decision in the upcoming Test tour against England after the World Test Championship hopes were ended in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When India lost the home Test series against New Zealand by 3-0, the hopes of WTC were still alive.

However, India's WTC final hope took its last breath in Syndey when Australia finished the series in style to bring the BGT back home after a decade. Australia kept its chance to defend the WTC mace intact at the cost of India's spot in the final.

Following the loss against Australia, the faded performances of senior players came into focus. The struggles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were visible and became the centre of criticism.

After weighing in his batting struggles, Rohit decided to opt out of the Sydney Test when retaining the BGT title was on the line. Even Virat faded when the stakes were high, and India needed its experienced star to deliver with the bat.

With the changes expected for the England series, Sunil Gavaskar said that he won't be surprised if the selectors take bold decisions in the next WTC cycle.

"Now that India has failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final and the new cycle for the WTC starting with the tour to England in mid-June, it won't be a surprise if the selectors take the bold decision to start the qualification process by looking for players who would be there for the next final in 2027," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column in The Sydney Morning Herald.

One of the major reasons behind India's defeat in the BGT was the underwhelming performances from the batting unit. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the players who fell short of delivering with the willow.

In India's 3-1 series loss, Kohli scored just 190 runs at an average of 23.75 in eight innings, while Rohit managed a mere 31 runs across three Tests in the series.

