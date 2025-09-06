Breaking News
SA clinch ODI series against England with exciting five-run win at Lord's

SA clinch ODI series against England with exciting five-run win at Lord’s

Updated on: 06 September,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

The 26-year-old middle-order batter’s 77-ball knock added to a 49 from opener Aiden Markram and 58 from Tristan Stubbs as South Africa, which was put into bat, made 330-8 from its 50 overs on Thursday. 

SA clinch ODI series against England with exciting five-run win at Lord’s

SA’s Matthew Breetzke during his 85 against England at Lord’s on Thursday. PIC/AFP

South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a game to spare after a five-run win in the second match that was set up by a record-breaking 85 by Matt Breetzke at Lord's.

Brought in to the Proteas lineup to replace the ill Wiaan Mulder, Breetzke became the first player in ODI history to score at least a half-century in his first five matches, according to the ESPNcricinfo website. 

South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a game to spare after a five-run win in the second match that was set up by a record-breaking 85 by Matt Breetzke at Lord’s.

Brought in to the Proteas lineup to replace the ill Wiaan Mulder, Breetzke became the first player in ODI history to score at least a half-century in his first five matches, according to the ESPNcricinfo website. 



The 26-year-old middle-order batter’s 77-ball knock added to a 49 from opener Aiden Markram and 58 from Tristan Stubbs as South Africa, which was put into bat, made 330-8 from its 50 overs on Thursday. 


“It was a more than competitive score. I definitely would have taken that when we were three wickets down,” Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said.

England was skittled for 131 on the way to losing the first match by seven wickets at Headingley on Tuesday but competed much better two days later, despite losing Jamie Smith to the first over of the reply.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

