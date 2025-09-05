Matthew Breetzke became the first-ever player to register scores of fifty-plus in each of the first five ODI matches. Despite enjoying the rich vein of form, the right-hander is worried about his ongoing form

"It's a bit worrying: it can only go downhill for me. It's been a special start, to be honest. I've played on some really good wickets, and I just hope and pray that it'll continue to go the way it's gone...To be honest, I was bleak not to get to a hundred, because it would've been cool to be on the [honours] board," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa's Matthew Breetzke said his ongoing form showed worrying signs and that it could 'go downhill' a day after playing a 77-ball 85, including seven boundaries and three maximums, in the second ODI against England.

Breetzke also became the first-ever player to register scores of fifty-plus in each of his first five ODI matches in the process. The 26-year-old further stated that he is looking to make the most of the opportunity and is aware that his form won't last forever.

"It does get to you sometimes. But for me, I just look at it like I'm so grateful to be playing a sport for a living. I just try to take every opportunity I get and try to make the most of it. It doesn't last forever," the South African added.

His performance was crucial in helping the Proteas edge past England with a narrow five-run victory, giving them an unassailable 2–0 lead in the three-match series. Following his recent exploits, he now averages 92.60 in the format, having previously scored 150, 83, 57, and 88.

With South Africa securing their first ODI series win in England since 1998, Breetzke said that the tourists will party if they sweep the series 3–0 in Southampton on Sunday.

He said the team's growing confidence stems from their historic win in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the same venue, adding, "It starts at the top with [head coach] Shukri Conrad... He's very clear on what he wants, and there's no grey area."

The third ODI match between England and South Africa is scheduled to be played on September 7 at The Rose Bowl in Hampshire.

(With inputs from agencies)