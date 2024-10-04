Shamsi will be available to play for SA in major bilateral or ICC tourneys in white-ball formats

Tabraiz Shamsi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Spinner Shamsi opts out of CSA contract x 00:00

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Thursday opted out of Cricket South Africa’s central contract pool to more actively pursue opportunities in T20 leagues across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shamsi will be available to play for SA in major bilateral or ICC tourneys in white-ball formats.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever