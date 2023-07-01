Zimbabwe is a big, big match for us,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka after his side clinched victory

Wanindu Hasaranga

Listen to this article ODI World Cup qualifiers: Spinners help Sri Lanka win low-scoring encounter x 00:00

Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga spun through the Dutch batting as Sri Lanka eked out a 21-run victory on Friday in the opening Super Six game for both teams.

The victory kept Sri Lanka tied at the top of the standings with hosts and Sunday’s opponents Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying tournament and on course for one of two places in India. “Zimbabwe is a big, big match for us,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka after his side clinched victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shanaka had won the toss and chosen to bat—though it looked as if he had made the wrong choice when Sri Lanka struggled to 213 all out in 47.4 overs.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Sri Lanka close in on qualification with win over Netherlands

The Dutch, who upset West Indies in the group stage, seemed on course for another surprise when they reduced Sri Lanka to 67-5 and then 96-6. All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, coming in with five wickets down, helped steer Sri Lanka to a defensible total. He struck 93 off 111 balls hitting eight fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Hasaranga and Theekshana, who scored 20 and 28 respectively.

“My idea was to bat through the overs,” de Silva said as he collected the Man of the Match award. “I was basically just playing straight. I like to spend time in the middle. This was the opportunity for me to do it. I think I did a good job.”

Medium pacer Logan van Beek was the pick of the Dutch bowlers, taking three wickets for an economical 26 runs in nine overs. Bas de Leede also took three wickets, including de Silva, at a cost of 42. The Dutch lost opener Vikramjit Singh for nought to the second ball.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever