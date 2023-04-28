Sunrisers' Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL due to hamstring injury

The franchise announced Sundar’s injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL. “Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” SRH tweeted

Washington Sundar. Picture Courtesy/Sunrisers Hyderabad's Twitter account

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of this IPL due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the struggling team.

The franchise announced Sundar’s injury and his unavailability for the rest of the IPL. “Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” SRH tweeted.

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played seven matches so far and picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at a strike rate of 100.

