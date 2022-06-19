Sri Lanka hopeful of Wanindu Hasaranga's return for 3rd ODI vs Australia

Hasaranga is a key part of the island nation's limited overs team and recently had a breakout IPL season with RCB. However, a minor groin injury meant he didn't play a part in Sri Lanka's 2nd ODI win vs Australia

Wanindu Hasaranga. Pic/AFP

With the series in the balance at 1-1, Sri Lanka will be hoping that leg-spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will be fit enough to play Australia in the 3rd ODI on June 19th.

Hasaranga is a key part of the island nation's limited overs team and recently had a breakout IPL season with RCB. However, a minor groin injury meant he didn't play a part in Sri Lanka's 2nd ODI win vs Australia.

The all-rounder had already demonstrated why he is so vital to the team in the 1st ODI when he blazed a quickfire 37 to go with a 4 wicket haul.

He was also Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in the T20I series vs Australia that preceded the ODI tour.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne reiterated Hasaranga's importance ahead of the 3rd ODI. According to ANI, Karunaratne said in a statement, "He is one of the best all-rounders in the world. If he comes into the team we will be much stronger and we will have a good opportunity to win a series against Australia. We have a good batting line-up and it is gelling very well."

"As players, we are pushing our levels to improve with every game individually as well as for the team. We can make small mistakes but we have to rectify them as we go along. We are pushing ourselves more than 100 per cent to win the series."

Meanwhile, the visitors have plenty of injury concerns of their own. Their most recent injury casualty has been Steve Smith who appears unlikely to play this game in Colombo.

They have already lost the likes of Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis and Kane Richardson on this tour, while Mitchell Starc may make a return to the 11 in the 3rd ODI.

