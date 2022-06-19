Breaking News
Australia batsman Steve Smith suffers quad strain; likely to miss third ODI vs Sri Lanka today

Updated on: 19 June,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Colombo
Steven Smith. Pic/AFP


Australia batsman Steven Smith is set to be ruled out of the third ODI against Sri Lanka here after the former captain suffered a minor quad strain during the tourists’ loss in the second game of the series on Thursday.

With Smith likely to sit out, this is the seventh casualty in the Australian white-ball side. The series is currently level at 1-all. “While not considered serious, the injury needed bandaging during the match and with the Test series due to start in just 11 days, Australia’s medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach with him,” a report in watoday.com.au said on Saturday.


