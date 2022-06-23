Breaking News
Sri Lanka seal five-match ODI series against Australia

Updated on: 23 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Colombo
The last game on Friday will be more like preparation for the Test series

Representative Image


A nation dealing with its worst economic crisis and high inflation for months had something to celebrate when Sri Lanka sealed a limited-overs cricket series victory with a game to spare against Australia with a last-ball thriller in Game 4.

Having been sent in and restricted to 258 in 49 overs, Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka line-up held its nerve to bowl out Australia for 254 to secure the five-match ODI series 3-1. The last game on Friday will be more like preparation for the Test series.


