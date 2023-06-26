Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first spinner to take three consecutive 5-wicket hauls in ODIs

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka became the first spinner and second overall player in history to take three consecutive 5-wicket hauls in One Day Internationals (ODIs)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Pic: AFP)

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka registered a remarkable record in his name as he became the first spinner and second overall player in history to take three consecutive 5-wicket hauls in One Day Internationals (ODIs).



With Hasaranga's exceptional contribution of 5-wicket hauls, Sri Lanka bundled out Ireland at 192, securing the Super Six spot with a 133-run victory over Ireland in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match in Bulawayo on Sunday. He took 5 wickets for 79 runs.

Hasaranga has equalled the record of legendary Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis after taking 5-wicket hauls in three consecutive one-day matches. In three outings, Hasaranga’s bowling figures are 6/24, 5/13, and 5/79. Waqar Younis had achieved this record with 5/11, 5/16, and 5/52.

Coming to the match, Ireland put SL to bat first. SL scored 325 in their innings. Century from Karunaratne and knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (82 in 86 balls, with four boundaries), and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped the one-time champions to a big total.



Mark Adair (4/46) and Barry McCarthy (3/56) were among the best bowlers for Ireland.



In the chase of 326 runs, Ireland was never a threat to Sri Lanka. They were reduced to 86/5 at one point. Harry Tector (33 in 35 balls) and Curtis Campher (39 in 31 balls) provided last hope to Ireland but their dismissals by the 20-over mark left the Men in Green on the verge of a massive defeat. Ireland's tail took the aggressive route but could not survive the guile of Hasaranga who finished with 5/79. Besides that, Maheesh Theekshana also shined with 2/29.



Ireland was bowled out for just 192 in 31 overs.



Karunaratne earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton. With this result, Sri Lanka make it to the Super Six stage of the Qualifier while Ireland are out of the World Cup race. One-time champions are at the top with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. On the other hand, Ireland is yet to win a game. They are at fourth position.

