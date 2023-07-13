Breaking News
Starc: Will be myself, not try to be like Cummins, Hazlewood

Updated on: 13 July,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  London
Starc: Will be myself, not try to be like Cummins, Hazlewood

Starc: Will be myself, not try to be like Cummins, Hazlewood
Mitchell Starc has expressed his intention to rely on his own strengths throughout the ongoing Ashes series, rather than attempting to emulate the approach of players like Pat Cummins and altering his own methods.


“There was a big focus on economy rates last time and we all bought into that. But it affected my approach certainly going back to Australia and losing some airspeed,” Starc was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.


Also Read: Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie feels Australia should drop Warner, bring in Renshaw for 4th Test


“I wasn’t going to change that this time, and if that meant I didn’t play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths rather than trying to be someone like Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins,” he added.

