Mitchell Starc

Starc: Will be myself, not try to be like Cummins, Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc has expressed his intention to rely on his own strengths throughout the ongoing Ashes series, rather than attempting to emulate the approach of players like Pat Cummins and altering his own methods.

“There was a big focus on economy rates last time and we all bought into that. But it affected my approach certainly going back to Australia and losing some airspeed,” Starc was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“I wasn’t going to change that this time, and if that meant I didn’t play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths rather than trying to be someone like Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins,” he added.

