State-level cricket tournament for blind players to be held at Raymond's Ground

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
There also are awards for Man of the Match, Man of the Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder.

Representation Pic

A state level cricket tournament for blind players will be held on December 25 and 26 at Raymond’s Ground in Thane. The tournament is being held by Rotary Club of Thane Central, along with Vihang Trust and the Blind Welfare Association.


Also Read: Vazquez’s winner helps Madrid to go atop La Liga


The eight-team tournament will serve as a yardstick for selection for national tournaments. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the teams that finish first, second and third. There also are awards for Man of the Match, Man of the Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder.


