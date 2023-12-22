Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Vazquezs winner helps Madrid to go atop La Liga

Vazquez’s winner helps Madrid to go atop La Liga

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

Basque hosts Alaves frustrated Madrid even before the Spanish giants’ defender Nacho Fernandez was sent off 10 minutes after the break

Vazquez’s winner helps Madrid to go atop La Liga

Lucas Vazquez

Listen to this article
Vazquez’s winner helps Madrid to go atop La Liga
x
00:00

Lucas Vazquez (below) sent 10-man Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with a 92nd-minute winner in Thursday’s 1-0 victory at Alaves. Defender Vazquez headed home to lift Madrid above Girona to the number one spot after this season’s surprise packages were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier in the day.


Also Read: Liverpool clash is going to be intense: Arteta


Basque hosts Alaves frustrated Madrid even before the Spanish giants’ defender Nacho Fernandez was sent off 10 minutes after the break. With the clock going into second-half injury time, it looked like Girona would lead the Spanish top-flight going into 2024 thanks to Madrid’s draw, but 32-year-old Vazquez had other plans.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real madrid la liga sports news football International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK