Vazquez’s winner helps Madrid to go atop La Liga

Basque hosts Alaves frustrated Madrid even before the Spanish giants’ defender Nacho Fernandez was sent off 10 minutes after the break
Lucas Vazquez
Lucas Vazquez (below) sent 10-man Real Madrid to the top of La Liga with a 92nd-minute winner in Thursday’s 1-0 victory at Alaves. Defender Vazquez headed home to lift Madrid above Girona to the number one spot after this season’s surprise packages were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier in the day.
With the clock going into second-half injury time, it looked like Girona would lead the Spanish top-flight going into 2024 thanks to Madrid's draw, but 32-year-old Vazquez had other plans.
