Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence over allegations made by Aaliya Siddiqui; says his kids are being held hostage
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Steve Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

Steve Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

Updated on: 06 March,2023 01:00 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home

Steve Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

Australia's Captain Steve Smith congratulates team mate Marnus Labuschagne.Pic/ANI


Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.


Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins' absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.



Cricket.com.au reported that Cummins will remain in Sydney.


Three ODIs follow the final Test and a decision on Cummins' participation in those games will be taken later.

Also read: Batting in India is about sticking to plans and methods for long periods: Steve Smith

Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India lead the series 2-1 and need a win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

With the win in Indore, Australia secured their qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.

The website also reported that Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs beginning March 17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

australia india border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK