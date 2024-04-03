'Stokes skipping T20 WC not a massive surprise': Atherton

He added that his focus will be on England playing the two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, starting from July.

Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton said fast-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes ruling himself out of the upcoming T20 World Cup is not a massive surprise, considering the recovery from knee surgery is still ongoing.

Stokes said on Tuesday that he does not wish to be considered for selection in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which will take place from June 1-29 in the West Indies and USA. He added that his focus will be on England playing the two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, starting from July.

“I don’t think it’s a massive surprise given that had already delayed his operation and recovery from his knee injury for the 50-over World Cup. He would’ve certainly been picked. He wants to get back to being an all-rounder in the Test team but England also have a very important 2025 when they take on India at home and then Australia in the Ashes,” Atherton said.

