Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Stokes skipping T20 WC not a massive surprise Atherton
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Stokes skipping T20 WC not a massive surprise': Atherton

Updated on: 04 April,2024 06:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

He added that his focus will be on England playing the two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, starting from July.

'Stokes skipping T20 WC not a massive surprise': Atherton

Michael Atherton

Listen to this article
'Stokes skipping T20 WC not a massive surprise': Atherton
x
00:00

Former England captain Michael Atherton said fast-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes ruling himself out of the upcoming T20 World Cup is not a massive surprise, considering the recovery from knee surgery is still ongoing.


Stokes said on Tuesday that he does not wish to be considered for selection in England’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which will take place from June 1-29 in the West Indies and USA. He added that his focus will be on England playing the two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, starting from July.


“I don’t think it’s a massive surprise given that had already delayed his operation and recovery from his knee injury for the 50-over World Cup. He would’ve certainly been picked. He wants to get back to being an all-rounder in the Test team but England also have a very important 2025 when they take on India at home and then Australia in the Ashes,” Atherton said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ben stokes t20 world cup sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK