Street in Kerala to be named after Sunil Gavaskar

Street in Kerala to be named after Sunil Gavaskar

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:34 AM IST  |  Dubai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

“I am honoured, indeed,” said Gavaskar, who will be back in Dubai well in time for Sunday’s India v Pakistan Champions Trophy blockbuster

Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar returned to India on Thursday night after the India v Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy game here, to be at an inauguration of a road in Kasaragod, Kerala, to be named after him on Friday. While the function will be held at the Municipal Stadium, it is learnt that Kasaragod is filled with placards and posters in the build-up to the event.


“I am honoured, indeed,” said Gavaskar, who will be back in Dubai well in time for Sunday’s India v Pakistan Champions Trophy blockbuster.


Cricket grounds in England, America and Africa have been named after Gavaskar while the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion is a popular section of the Wankhede Stadium, where India’s cricketing icon is honoured with a hospitality box, where his family and friends can watch the action.


