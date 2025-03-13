Sunil Gavaskar’s tribute to Abid Ali

As a new ball bowler, he has the unique record of getting a wicket with the first ball of a Test match twice if memory serves me right

Sunil Gavaskar

“Very sad news, he was a lion-hearted cricketer who did anything the team needed. Despite being an all-rounder who batted in the middle-order, he opened the batting when needed. [He] took some incredible catches in the leg cordon, adding an even sharper edge to our wonderful spin quartet. As a new ball bowler, he has the unique record of getting a wicket with the first ball of a Test match twice if memory serves me right.

He loved the tip and run and when promoted up the order in my debut Test match, this tactic resulted in some overthrows which reduced the pressure considerably. He was a thorough gentleman with impeccable manners who spoke professionally. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”