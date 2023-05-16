Probably playing in his last IPL, Dhoni, holding a racquet in one hand, was also seen hitting some balls into the crowd.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Gavaskar ‘takes part’ in Chennai's lap of honour x 00:00

Led by their talisman MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings did a special lap of honour around the Chepauk to thank the home crowd after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Even as the spectators went berserk at seeing their favourite player leading their team out after the game, batting great Sunil Gavaskar ran up to the two-time World Cup-winning captain for an autograph.

Also Read: Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? CSK CEO drops massive update on Thala's future

Probably playing in his last IPL, Dhoni, holding a racquet in one hand, was also seen hitting some balls into the crowd.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever