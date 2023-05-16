Breaking News
Gavaskar ‘takes part’ in Chennai's lap of honour

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pic/PTI

Led by their talisman MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings did a special lap of honour around the Chepauk to thank the home crowd after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. 


Even as the spectators went berserk at seeing their favourite player leading their team out after the game, batting great Sunil Gavaskar ran up to the two-time World Cup-winning captain for an autograph. 



Probably playing in his last IPL, Dhoni, holding a racquet in one hand, was also seen hitting some balls into the crowd.

