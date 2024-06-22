Super 8 preview: WI face crunch USA clash

After an unbeaten run in the group stage, WI slumped to an eight-wicket loss to England in their opening Super 8 tie.

Representation Pic

West Indies cannot afford another misstep as they take on USA in the Super 8, seeking to revitalise their quest for a third title.

After an unbeaten run in the group stage, WI slumped to an eight-wicket loss to England in their opening Super 8 tie.

