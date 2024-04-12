Surya attributes audacious shots to muscle memory

Suryakumar dazzled with a 19-ball 52 studded with four sixes and five fours to help Mumbai Indians chase down RCB’s 197-run target in just 15.3 overs

Suryakumar Yadav during his 19-ball 52 against RCB on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The world’s No. 1 T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav attributed the audacious array of shots he played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to “muscle memory” and constant practice in the nets.

Suryakumar dazzled with a 19-ball 52 studded with four sixes and five fours to help Mumbai Indians chase down RCB’s 197-run target in just 15.3 overs. “I just try to play the field. I practice these shots. It is in my muscle memory,” Suryakumar said after MI’s seven-wicket win on Thursday night.

Asked about his favourite shot of the match against RCB, he said, “I think all the shots. The slice over point was my favourite.” Suryakumar was playing in his second match of this IPL after recovering from a sports hernia surgery. “It is always good to be back in Wankhede. Joining the squad was great. Mentally I was here, just physically in Bangalore [for recovery at NCA],” he said.

