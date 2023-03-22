Breaking News
Surya needs to be sharper in the first couple of balls: Aaron Finch

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Suryakumar has had a tough time against Australia in the ODI series. He was dismissed twice by seamer Mitchell Starc in the first ball of his innings, resulting in two golden ducks in two matches

Surya needs to be sharper in the first couple of balls: Aaron Finch

Suryakumar Yadav and Aaron Finch


India batsman Suryakumar Yadav needs to be more attentive in the first few balls of his innings, said former captain Aaron Finch while analysing his two dismissals in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. 


Suryakumar has had a tough time against Australia in the ODI series. He was dismissed twice by seamer Mitchell Starc in the first ball of his innings, resulting in two golden ducks in two matches.



“Suryakumar got two beauties from Mitchell Starc. But he knows where he would have been bowling, he’s got to be sharper than that in the first couple of balls,” Finch told Star Sports.


Also read: 'Has shown potential in white-ball cricket': Rohit Sharma backs Suryakumar Yadav

Finch further said that India opener Shubman Gill will be disappointed in himself that he was not able to translate his brilliant form in the ongoing ODI series.

“I think Shubman Gill played a couple of loose shots, which would disappoint him especially after being in such good form. He was caught at backward point to not great deliveries. If you get knocked over as an opening batter by a genuine delivery, you can accept that. But when you get out when you are in such good form, you get so disappointed,” said the T20 World Cup-winning captain.

