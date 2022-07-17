Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Surya posts picture with his squad

Surya posts picture with his 'squad'

Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Instagrammed the above picture on Friday with wife Devisha, Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh and other friends chilling in London ahead of the third ODI against England on Sunday. He captioned it: “Le Squad” 

Surya posts picture with his 'squad'

Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha and friends


India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Instagrammed the above picture on Friday with wife Devisha, Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh and other friends chilling in London ahead of the third ODI against England on Sunday. He captioned it: “Le Squad.” 





Suryakumar Yadav rohit sharma cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK