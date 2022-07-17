Surya posts picture with his 'squad'

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Instagrammed the above picture on Friday with wife Devisha, Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh and other friends chilling in London ahead of the third ODI against England on Sunday. He captioned it: “Le Squad”

Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha and friends

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Instagrammed the above picture on Friday with wife Devisha, Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh and other friends chilling in London ahead of the third ODI against England on Sunday. He captioned it: “Le Squad.”